Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after buying an additional 262,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,071,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.56.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

