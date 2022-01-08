S&CO Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up about 1.1% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 249.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,625,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,252,000 after buying an additional 229,468 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 107,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 33,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,569,000 after buying an additional 260,426 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

NYSE CCJ opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.09 and a beta of 0.85. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

