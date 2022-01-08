Scott Tozier Sells 1,527 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Tozier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $236.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.28 and a 200 day moving average of $227.55. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 426,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,623,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

