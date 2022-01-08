Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in December

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCOTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Scout24 from €80.00 ($90.91) to €73.00 ($82.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Scout24 alerts:

SCOTF stock opened at $69.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56. Scout24 has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.