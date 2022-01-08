SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Stake Raised by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.