Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 169,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Evergy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Evergy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.