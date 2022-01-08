Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $41.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.