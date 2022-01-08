Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM opened at $143.35 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.94. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

