Select Asset Management & Trust Sells 19,550 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Select Asset Management & Trust reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $111.03 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.