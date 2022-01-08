Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $913.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to post sales of $913.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $905.61 million and the highest is $925.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $906.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ST. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

