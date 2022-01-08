Sentinel Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,917.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $187,831.04 and approximately $42,917.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Chain Profile

SENC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

