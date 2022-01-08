SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,363 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after buying an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,908,000 after buying an additional 412,436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $119,873,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 183.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,902,000 after buying an additional 341,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.86.

LOGI opened at $80.99 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.