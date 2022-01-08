SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 22,589 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,589 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Varex Imaging worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

