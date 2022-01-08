SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 26,235 Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth bought a new stake in Unitil in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 53.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Unitil by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Unitil by 95.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of UTL opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $59.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

