SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after buying an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,368,000 after buying an additional 4,927,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $161,985,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,861,000 after buying an additional 1,036,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 10,632.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,988,000 after buying an additional 504,493 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.41. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

