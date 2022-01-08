SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $79.82.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

