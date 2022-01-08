SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 31,248 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,248 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.80. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,370 shares of company stock worth $1,310,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIVI. Raymond James upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

