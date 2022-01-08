Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.93.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,096 shares of company stock worth $2,143,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.