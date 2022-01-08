Shell Asset Management Co. Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

