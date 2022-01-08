Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,745 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

