Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 950 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $336,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,822,000 after purchasing an additional 682,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.31. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

