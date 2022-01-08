Shield Protocol Price Reaches $2.90 on Top Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $707,919.61 and $5,231.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00007090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00077779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.81 or 0.07370478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,804.73 or 0.99923437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00070974 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.