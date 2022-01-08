Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.88.

Shares of FOUR opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,151 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 320,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 86,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

