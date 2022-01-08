Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.88.
Shares of FOUR opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $104.11.
In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 93,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,151 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,295,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 320,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 86,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
