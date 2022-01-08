Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,598.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,643.96.

Shopify stock opened at $1,144.48 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,470.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,474.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

