Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,598.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,643.96.
Shopify stock opened at $1,144.48 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,470.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,474.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.