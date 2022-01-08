Short Interest in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Decreases By 40.1%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 386,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AIKI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AIkido Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIKI opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.37. AIkido Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.