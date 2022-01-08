Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Decreases By 39.0%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ALCC remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,983. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,915,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $9,820,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $981,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

