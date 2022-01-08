Short Interest in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Decreases By 48.0%

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the November 30th total of 55,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Aptorum Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptorum Group during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptorum Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

APM stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.40. Aptorum Group has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

