Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Drops By 28.0%

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.6 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ATSAF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

ATSAF opened at $40.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $41.37.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

