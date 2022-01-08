Short Interest in ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Drops By 28.0%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.6 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ATSAF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

ATSAF opened at $40.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $41.37.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.