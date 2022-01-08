Short Interest in BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Grows By 19.7%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLRDF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BLRDF opened at $19.25 on Friday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

