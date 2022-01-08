Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Decreases By 41.0%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,100 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the November 30th total of 554,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 363.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. Cascades has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

