Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Declines By 33.9%

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,822. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

