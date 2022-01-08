Short Interest in CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Decreases By 48.4%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CGE Energy stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. CGE Energy has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $3.00.
About CGE Energy
