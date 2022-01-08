Short Interest in CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Decreases By 48.4%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CGE Energy stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. CGE Energy has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

