Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Decreases By 47.3%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the November 30th total of 351,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 219,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.