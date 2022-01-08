Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Decreases By 41.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:ETW traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.08. 178,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,086. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 74,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

