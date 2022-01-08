Short Interest in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Grows By 23.2%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 901,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 282,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 207,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 151,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,266. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.81. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

