Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Decreases By 37.9%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the November 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:ENG remained flat at $$1.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 237,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,357. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 6.08%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on ENGlobal in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 53,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

