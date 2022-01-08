Short Interest in Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Increases By 21.8%

Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 913.5 days.

FBGGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Fabege from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Fabege stock remained flat at $$16.08 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. Fabege has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

