Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Drops By 39.4%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 87,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 633,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FDEU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 109,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.