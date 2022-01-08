Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Declines By 50.7%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $81.19 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

