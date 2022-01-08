Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Expands By 23.5%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
FLC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $25.34.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.