Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Expands By 23.5%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

FLC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.