Short Interest in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Increases By 28.9%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,870,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 30,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC cut HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, cut their target price on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.
Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $209.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 811.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 890,696 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.
