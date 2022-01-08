Short Interest in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Increases By 28.9%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,870,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 30,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC cut HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, cut their target price on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. HEXO has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $209.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 811.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 890,696 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

