Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Drops By 43.3%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 763,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 82,156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 74,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $10,721,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,885,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 131,260 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 207,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,298. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

