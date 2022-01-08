Short Interest in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Grows By 30.6%

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Hippo news, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975 in the last 90 days.

Get Hippo alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $21,252,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $15,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $13,998,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $11,232,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $9,023,000. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hippo stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Hippo has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.35.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Hippo will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.