Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Drops By 34.0%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 634,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.2 days.

Shares of IDXAF stock remained flat at $$0.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.44.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensor and on-card enrollment solution. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

