Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Expands By 25.0%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

KYOCY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. Kyocera has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 7.55%. Analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

