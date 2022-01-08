Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expands By 25.3%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST remained flat at $$19.46 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.71. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $729,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $684,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

