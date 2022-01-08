Short Interest in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expands By 26.0%

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.04. 1,276,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,084. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average of $86.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

