Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Grows By 23.5%

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 306,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of MTX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $73.97. 76,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

