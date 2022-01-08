Short Interest in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Grows By 23.5%

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 306,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of MTX stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $73.97. 76,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $88.62.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
