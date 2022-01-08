Short Interest in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Rises By 19.8%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 3,483.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get monday.com alerts:

MNDY opened at $237.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.56. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.17.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.