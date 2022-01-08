Short Interest in Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Declines By 35.8%

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 627,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,407. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 979.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neovasc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neovasc by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

